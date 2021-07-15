Advertisement

W.Va. DHHR surveying drug treatment centers to better help those in need

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources wants to make it easier to get help.

The DHHR is sending out a survey to drug treatment centers that will help show the locations of the nearest centers for those with drug abuse disorder.

It will also help show what specialties are available as well as what their insurance can cover.

The DHHR wants to help the state recover from the opioid crisis and the pandemic.

“The pandemic really highlighted our risk for mental health issues and substance use disorders is a big component of that. And we’ve seen in 2020, we saw a dramatic increase in the rates of overdose and overdose deaths,” says Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

This survey is in association with the DHHR’s partnership with shatterproof.

West Virginia is one of ten states partnered with shatterproof.

