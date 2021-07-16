Cast Away Kayaking to hold launch in memory of Trooper Timothy Gossett

COOLSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Coolsville kayaking group is providing a tribute for state trooper, Timothy Gossett, with something that he loved.

Cast Away Kayaking will be holding a launch tribute to the deceased trooper on July 19—the number of his unit—at 10 in the morning, the time his shift started.

The event will be held in honor of both Gossett and all first responders.

Many individuals from law enforcement will be present for the launch, including those a part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post.

Something that Gossett’s widow is very appreciative for.

“It means a lot. The post in Marietta have been so supportive. And they’re family. They’ve been family for a long time,” says co-owner, Michelle Gossett.

The event will also have a fundraiser where people can donate proceeds to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Owners of Cast Away Kayaking say that kayak supplies are limited so if you want to attend you will have to bring your own kayak.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.