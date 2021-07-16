Energy Express holding supply drive for Martin Elementary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Energy Express, a six-week program associated with WVU Extension Service, is holding a school supply drive for primarily low-income students at Martin Elementary School.

The goal of the program is to, “alleviate the stress of the basic necessities like crayons, colored pencils, that kind of thing,” said Brie-Ann Young, community coordinator for the program.

Supplies are handed out to children at a carnival that will be held at the end of the drive. The carnival will include games and other activities.

“We came to the conclusion to do it again because of the pandemic year being a financial hardship for a lot of students, and a lot of families were out of work for a year,” Young added.

Supplies can be donated at a number of Dollar General locations, the Vienna Walmart, and at Martin Elementary.

Supplies that are most needed include mechanical pencils, notebooks, wide ruled paper, folders, glue sticks, scissors, and crayons. However, other school supply items will be accepted, as well.

If there are supplies left over after bags have been distributed to all the children in the program, those supplies will be given to their siblings. And if, after that, there are still items left, they will be donated for classroom use at the school.

