Federal judge rules on needle exchange programs in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward after a federal judge’s ruling.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers on Thursday denied the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction on Senate Bill 334.

That bill requires needle exchange programs in the state to obtain a license to operate.

Every organization must offer HIV and STD screening, long-term birth control and drug abuse treatment at every visit.

The new law also says the only way to get a new needle is to return an old one.

Critics of the bill call it a roadblock for health advocates and believe the recent increase in HIV cases will only get worse.

