Friends/family remember Abby Justus at candlelight vigil

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A vigil was held Thursday night at the Pomeroy ball fields for a teenager who died in a car accident last Friday.

Friends and family got together to pay tribute to 18-year-old Abby Justus.

Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl

The vigil was held at the Pomeroy ball fields, where Abby spent many hours.

Pictures of her and candles were set up around bases on the softball field.

“She was my world,” Abby’s mother, Kari Justus, said. “It was me and her doing everything together, and I’m not sure what I’m going to do now.”

Abby’s mother says they live in an extremely rural area in Danville, and the night of the accident, Abby had driven a couple miles from their home to meet a pizza delivery driver.

Abby was on her way back with the pizza and went off the road just about a mile from her home near the Meigs-Gallia County line.

There’s no word on what caused her to go off the road. Her mother wonders if she’d possibly swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Those who knew Abby describe her as someone who was full of life, saying she loved her job at Holzer Assisted Living and was excited about her upcoming year at Rio Grande as a nursing student.

She graduated from River Valley High School in 2020. Abby was active in her church, played volleyball and softball, and was a member of the FFA.

Those who were close to her say she was always ready for an adventure and was quick to jump in and help anyone in any situation.

A memory box and donation box for funeral expenses were set up where the vigil was held.

A coed softball tournament will be held there this weekend, with concession and baked goods profits going to the family.

