Jackson Park Pool to hold Dog Swim for Humane Society

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jackson Park Pool will be holding a Dog Swim on August 20. The event will benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

The swim, in which dogs will be permitted to take a dip in the pool, will take place from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., with small dogs swimming between 5 P.M. and 6 P.M. and large dogs between 6 P.M. and 8 P.M.

The cost of admission is $5 per dog. Funds will be put toward those shelter programs that are most in need at the time of the event. For example, the funds may be put toward the special needs program, pet food, general operations, particular types of pet care, and more.

All dogs taking part in the swim must be current on their vaccinations and have proof of a rabies vaccine.

The event is held annually and is typically quite popular.

“There’s usually a good turnout. It’s one of our most fun events of the year. The volunteers love it, and it’s so fun to watch the dogs get together and play,” said Samantha Tannous, shelter manager.

