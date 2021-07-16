Kendall McGee wins nationwide contest

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Pleasants County girl was recently announced as one of the winners of a national contest.

Kendall McGee is 1 of 6 grand prize winners for the Chips Ahoy!-Follow Your Art nationwide contest.

Her artwork will be featured nationwide on Chips Ahoy! packaging in May of 2022.

Kendall has always enjoyed drawing and says she likes to draw different characters.

She says she was very shocked to hear that she was one of the six winners.

“I was very shocked actually because it’s nationwide, and I didn’t think I would actually win.”

Kendall also won a tablet, wireless headphones, Chips Ahoy! merch, and a 2,500 grant from the Boys and Girls Club of Pleasants County.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.