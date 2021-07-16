Advertisement

Local bridge will be dedicated in honor of veteran Billy Friese

The brief memorial service and bridge dedication will be held at Big Tygart United Methodist...
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - City Beer Overpass North and South will be dedicated in memory of Billy Friese this coming Monday.

People will gather for a brief memorial service and bridge dedication at Big Tygart United Methodist Church at 10 AM. The color guard will be there and so will the VFW.

Billy Friese was a staff sergeant for the West Virginia Army National Guard. He achieved many awards through his service and died while on active duty in Kuwait. A family friend says he was the life of the party with a good heart who deeply loved his family.

The leader of the push for the bridge’s dedication, Veronica Lewis, said, “This bridge will be named the Billy Friese Memorial Bridge indefinitely so for Billy’s grandkids, great grandkids...everyone can always go there and see this bridge naming and be reminded of all the great work and sacrifices Billy made.”

The event will be open to the public.

Delegate Steve Westfall, the lead sponsor of the resolution that made this happen, will be there and so will a representative from Senator Capito’s office, according to Lewis.

And of course, Taps will be played.

The bridge is located on I-77 at mile marker 164. Again, the ceremony will not be held there. It will be at Big Tygart United Methodist Church.

