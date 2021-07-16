Man arraigned after Easter Sunday murder

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The suspect in an Easter Sunday murder has been arraigned.

Jaquan Hall, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia, was in court Friday afternoon. He was indicted earlier this month for aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy in connection to the shooting death of Kane Roush.

On Friday, Hall’s bond was set at $2 million cash only.

He is set to be in court again on August 18.

Hall’s trial is expected to begin October 19.

On Easter Sunday, Meigs County Sheriffs Deputies were called to Legion Terrace Road where they found 25-year-old Kane Roush, shot multiple times, lying near an apartment complex close to his home.

Roush was a well-known athlete from Mason County and helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Last week, Hall was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Charleston Police.

CPD’s Special Enforcement Unit helped with the arrest, which happened in the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East.

