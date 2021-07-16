Advertisement

New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK’d in US weeks after Pfizer’s

Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot for people aged 18...
Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot for people aged 18 and up.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after OK’ing an improved version of rival Pfizer’s shot.

Both new shots offer better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections, as well as garden-variety ear and sinus infections.

Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot, called Vaxneuvance, for people aged 18 and up. It protects against 15 of the roughly 100 pneumococcal strains, including those most responsible for severe disease.

Merck hasn’t disclosed its shot’s price or when it will be launched.

Pfizer’s updated vaccine, Prevnar 20, was approved on June 8 for adults. It has a list price of $232, but Pfizer said insured patients likely can be vaccinated for free or at low cost.

A panel of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine experts is set to review both vaccines in October and recommend who should get them.

Pfizer’s new vaccine protects against seven more strains than the decade-old Prevnar 13, long the world’s most-lucrative vaccine with nearly $6 billion in annual revenue. In one large study, the new shot was 75% effective against the most serious disease.

Merck said testing showed its new vaccine works as well as Prevnar 13 against the strains both vaccines fight, but that it’s more effective against one strain.

Merck and Pfizer have been testing their shots in children and infants and plan to seek approval for those age groups.

Meanwhile, Merck will continue selling its 38-year-old Pneumovax 23 vaccine, which protects against 23 strains and is approved for kids. It uses an older technology that doesn’t cause as strong or long-lasting an immune response as the two newly approved shots.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson on Twitter: @LindaJ_on Pharma

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
W.Va. Methanol to build $350 million plant in Pleasants County
Permit OK’d for Pleasants County plant
Scott Cozzens coached the Lady Big Reds to two straight state championships
Scott Cozzens resigns as Parkersburg Girls Basketball coach
Alexis Bland says there's more to pageants than meets the eye.
Parkersburg native is crowned Miss West Virginia USA
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Latest News

The brief memorial service and bridge dedication will be held at Big Tygart United Methodist...
Local bridge will be dedicated in honor of veteran Billy Friese
Young artists left their mark, quite literally, at Parkersburg High.
Students fill Parkersburg High School with art
WTAP News @ 6 - Kids fill Parkersburg High School with murals
WTAP News @ 6 - Kids fill Parkersburg High School with murals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Landon Vincent
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Landon Vincent
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Fort Frye middle-schooler gives professionals a run for their money
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Fort Frye middle-schooler gives professionals a run for their money