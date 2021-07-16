Advertisement

Obituary: Bonnie Jean Messick

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Guest
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Bonnie Jean Messick, age 78, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital July 15, 2021.  Cremation will be observed with no additional services.

She is survived by husband Gary and sons Michael and Patrick.  Also, surviving are brother, Michael McIlyar (Christine); sister, Christina (Jeffery) Binegar; three granddaughters; Brittni, Brandi, and Brianna; one great granddaughter, Ava; two nephews, Mathew and Joshua Zimmer; and niece Caytlin Zimmer. She was preceded in passing by niece, Elizabeth McIlyar.

A family gathering to honor Bonnie’s life will be held at a future date.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Messick family, offering on-line condolences and many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to the funeral home’s Facebook page.

