Obituary: Charles Wendell Latham

Charles Latham
Charles Latham(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charles Wendell Latham, 60, of Parkersburg passed away July 12, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 27, 1960 in Tuscaloosa, AL the son of the late Johnny and Mattie Cabbil Latham.

Charles is survived by his siblings Johnny Latham of Marietta, Wazetta Davis of Parkersburg, Diana Latham of Cleveland, Cynthia Latham of Alabama, a host of aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Jennifer Latham, Victoria Carr and Calvin Latham.

The family would like to extend  special thanks to Aunt Bessie for all her support and Westbrook and their staff for their longtime assistance also the Lafayette Hotel for their kindness to the entire family.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Tuesday at the Bethel AME Church in Parkersburg with Elder Orlando Algood from Original Church of God, Elyria, OH officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 to 12 on Tuesday prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

