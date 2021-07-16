Advertisement

Obituary: Cheyenne Nicole McNickle

Cheyenne McNickle
Cheyenne McNickle(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cheyenne Nicole McNickle, 35, of Belpre, OH died Wednesday July 14, 2021 at her residence.  She was born in Minot, ND a daughter of Nick McNickle of Parkersburg and Lori (McKinniss) Pratt of Vienna.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her step mother Amber McNickle; son Hayden Hemmings; daughter Rowan Brown; fiance Ryan Brown; siblings Tayler McNickle of Lexington, KY, and Seth and Brayden McNickle both of Parkersburg; maternal grandmother Betty Beall; paternal grandparents Denver and Connie Cline; maternal grandfather Carl McKinniss; and uncle Mark McKinniss (Donna).

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather William McNickle and maternal grandfather Billy Joe Beall.

Private services will be held at the family’s convenience.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

