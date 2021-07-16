Obituary: Mildred Faye McCain

Mildred Faye McCain, 87, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Elmcroft of Marietta. She was born February 18, 1934 in Lower Salem to the late Harry E. and Freda Payne Ullman. She retired from Marietta College as Executive Secretary in the Administration & Finance/ Human Resources offices and had previously been employed for 15 years at Pattin Mfg. Company as Asst. Office Mgr. and also at Bailey Grocery Co. in the sales and billing departments.

Mildred was an active member of Williams Creek Baptist Church in Williamstown and had been a member for many years of North Hills Baptist Church in Marietta. She graduated in 1952 from Salem Liberty High School.

Mildred is survived by her husband Donald R. McCain, whom she married on November 6, 1954; one daughter Julie Diane (Jeremy) Russell and one granddaughter Hailey Reese Russell, all of Lexington, OH; one sister Dorothy (Norman) Wilkinson of Marietta.

She is also survived by three nephews, Sidney (Lois) Brackenridge of Coolville, David (Joy) Bowen of Marietta and Douglas (Lisa) Bowen of Virginia Beach, VA; five nieces, Patty Sands of West Chester, OH, Kimberly (Zachary) VanTassel of Columbus, OH, Lucinda (Jerad) Smith of League City, TX, Barbara (Dale) Holbert of Walker, WV and Bonnie (Frank) Schott of Caldwell, OH.

Her parents, an unborn child, an infant son Kirk Donavon; three sisters Caroline Brackenridge, Gertrude Reed and Gladys Bowen; two brothers Wayne E. Ullman and Daniel “Dan” Ullman preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 1 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta OH 45750 with Dr. Michael Horner officiating. Visitation will be from 12 until the time of the service. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

