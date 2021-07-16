Advertisement

Obituary: Robert Leo Davis

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert Leo Davis, 88, of Marietta passed away at 9:45am, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta.  He was the son of Leo and Francis Davis.

Bob received his Masters Degree at Arizona State University and was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korea War.  He was Production Manager for IT & T Corp.

On October 9, 1954, he married Grace Devol, who preceded him in death on September 7, 2009.  He is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter: Mark (Ruth) Davis and Greg Davis of Marietta and Susie Davis of Ruckersville, VA, daughter-in-law Mary Davis of Marietta, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and brother Tom Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Russell Davis and sister Sally.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday (July 22) at 10:00 am at Porterfield Baptist Church.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent at:  Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marietta Franciscan Meals, 318 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
W.Va. Methanol to build $350 million plant in Pleasants County
Permit OK’d for Pleasants County plant
Scott Cozzens coached the Lady Big Reds to two straight state championships
Scott Cozzens resigns as Parkersburg Girls Basketball coach
Alexis Bland says there's more to pageants than meets the eye.
Parkersburg native is crowned Miss West Virginia USA
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Latest News

Mildred McCain
Obituary: Mildred Faye McCain
Charles Latham
Obituary: Charles Wendell Latham
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dr. George Whitmore “Whit” Hancock, Jr.
William “Bill” Eschbaugh
Obituary: William “Bill” Eschbaugh