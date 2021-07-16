Obituary: Robert Leo Davis

Robert Leo Davis, 88, of Marietta passed away at 9:45am, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta. He was the son of Leo and Francis Davis.

Bob received his Masters Degree at Arizona State University and was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korea War. He was Production Manager for IT & T Corp.

On October 9, 1954, he married Grace Devol, who preceded him in death on September 7, 2009. He is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter: Mark (Ruth) Davis and Greg Davis of Marietta and Susie Davis of Ruckersville, VA, daughter-in-law Mary Davis of Marietta, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and brother Tom Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Russell Davis and sister Sally.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday (July 22) at 10:00 am at Porterfield Baptist Church. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marietta Franciscan Meals, 318 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750.

