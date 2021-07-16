Advertisement

Obituary: Wilma Westbrook White

Wilma White
Wilma White(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Wilma, 89, of Williamstown, WV, died at home July 15, 2021. Wilma was born January 23, 1932, in St. Marys, WV where she grew up. Her parents, the late Homer Westbrook and Thelma Bash Westbrook, preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don E. White, Jr. and three brothers and three sisters, L.C. Westbrook, Donald Westbrook, Glen Westbrook, Doris Malone, Frances Smith, and Norma Bibbee.

Wilma is survived by thirteen nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Wilma graduated from St. Marys High School with the class of 1950. She attended Valley Beauty School and Wheeling Beauty College and worked as a beautician in the Ohio Valley. She also worked more than 20 years at Fenton Art Glass in Williamstown. She was a member of the Harmar Hill Church of Christ in Marietta, OH.

She enjoyed watching TV, especially Andy Griffith, Everyone Loves Raymond, and Golden Girls. Special thanks to her caregivers, Sharon Ball, Shannon Fouts, Becky Parsons, and Monika Richards, as well as the Amedisys Hospice.

Wilma always had a smile for anyone she met and lived a life of service to her family, friends, and neighbors.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Willow Island Baptist Church with her nephew, Rick Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Willow Island Cemetery, Willow Island, WV. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of sympathy with her family.

