Ohio University to offer in-state tuition to most W.Va. students

Ohio University Gateway (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ed)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, most West Virginia students who go to Ohio University will pay in-state tuition.

University leaders believe this will increase enrollment and help with the workforce needs in our region.

To qualify, students must have lived in West Virginia for a year: and there is an application to fill out.

This applies to the main campus and regional campuses.

“This agreement helps Ohio University expand our reach to more students looking for a high-quality college experience close to home,” Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, said in a news release. “More students in our region will have access to an excellent and affordable Ohio University education. We look forward to welcoming even more West Virginia Bobcats beginning this fall.”

