Advertisement

Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide investigation.(Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - A woman who was wanted for accessory to murder was arrested one day after commenting on a police department’s social media post.

The Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for information on Lorraine Graves, who detectives say was involved in a homicide investigation at an apartment complex in March.

To the police department’s surprise, Graves commented on the post, asking about reward money.

Detectives arrested Graves on Thursday on the accessory to murder charge.

Online records show Graves remains in the Tulsa County Jail where her bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

🚨Weekly Most Wanted arrested after commenting on our post about her🚨 On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
W.Va. Methanol to build $350 million plant in Pleasants County
Permit OK’d for Pleasants County plant
Scott Cozzens coached the Lady Big Reds to two straight state championships
Scott Cozzens resigns as Parkersburg Girls Basketball coach
Alexis Bland says there's more to pageants than meets the eye.
Parkersburg native is crowned Miss West Virginia USA
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Latest News

Students have field day at the end of “Space Camp”
Students have field day at the end of “Space Camp”
Cast Away Kayaking to hold launch in memory of Trooper Timothy Gossett
Cast Away Kayaking to hold launch in memory of Trooper Timothy Gossett
WTAP News @ 6 - Tim Albin introduced at Ohio U. head football coach
WTAP News @ 6 - Tim Albin introduced at Ohio U. head football coach
WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Parkersburg American Legion baseball
WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Parkersburg American Legion baseball