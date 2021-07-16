Advertisement

Storm damage reported around the MOV

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several areas in wood and Washington County have downed power lines or trees because of the storm.

Wood County 9-1-1 says there are power lines down all along Seventh Street. Traffic lights are also out at Emerson Avenue and Rosemar Road. Trees are down on Old Saint Mary’s Pike near Spider Ridge Road. A tree fell on a gas line on Holden Road in Wood County. Trees are down on federal road in the southwest part of washington county.

There are a few power outages reported here in Wood County. According to Mon Power’s website there are 18 hundred and 65 customers in Wood County without power. Most of those are in Parkersburg, where there are just over 1,300 outages. Mon Power says those outages should be back on by 8:30 P.M. this evening.

AEP Ohio is reporting sporadic outages across the county. In Marietta there are two outages affecting just over 1,200 customers.

For updates on First Energy outages, click here. And for updates on AEP outages, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
W.Va. Methanol to build $350 million plant in Pleasants County
Permit OK’d for Pleasants County plant
Scott Cozzens coached the Lady Big Reds to two straight state championships
Scott Cozzens resigns as Parkersburg Girls Basketball coach
Alexis Bland says there's more to pageants than meets the eye.
Parkersburg native is crowned Miss West Virginia USA
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Latest News

The brief memorial service and bridge dedication will be held at Big Tygart United Methodist...
Local bridge will be dedicated in honor of veteran Billy Friese
Young artists left their mark, quite literally, at Parkersburg High.
Students fill Parkersburg High School with art
WTAP News @ 6 - Kids fill Parkersburg High School with murals
WTAP News @ 6 - Kids fill Parkersburg High School with murals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Landon Vincent
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Landon Vincent
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Fort Frye middle-schooler gives professionals a run for their money
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Fort Frye middle-schooler gives professionals a run for their money