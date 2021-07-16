Storm damage reported around the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several areas in wood and Washington County have downed power lines or trees because of the storm.

Wood County 9-1-1 says there are power lines down all along Seventh Street. Traffic lights are also out at Emerson Avenue and Rosemar Road. Trees are down on Old Saint Mary’s Pike near Spider Ridge Road. A tree fell on a gas line on Holden Road in Wood County. Trees are down on federal road in the southwest part of washington county.

There are a few power outages reported here in Wood County. According to Mon Power’s website there are 18 hundred and 65 customers in Wood County without power. Most of those are in Parkersburg, where there are just over 1,300 outages. Mon Power says those outages should be back on by 8:30 P.M. this evening.

AEP Ohio is reporting sporadic outages across the county. In Marietta there are two outages affecting just over 1,200 customers.

For updates on First Energy outages, click here. And for updates on AEP outages, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.