Students fill Parkersburg High School with art

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School students are filling their hallways with art as a part of the summer SPARKS program.

The next time you walk through Parkersburg High School, the atmosphere might feel a little different - maybe even brighter. It could be the peace, love, and unity-themed artwork on the walls or perhaps the colorful UFO.

Whatever it is that catches your eye, they were all made by students aged 14 to 18.

Art teacher Emma Romanowski said the kids first pitched designs for approval and were then given 20 hours to fill the school with something special. All together, there were about 11 murals completed.

Romanowski’s big picture goal with the program however - is bigger than the school.

She said, “My biggest goal is to at least boost their confidence enough for them to start submitting things into the public art world that is kind of like a revival in town so there hasn’t been a lot of younger kids’ participation in that…,”

Romanowski said she was impressed by the teamwork of the young artists, even describing the atmosphere as a little community that somehow blossomed in the span of a week.

