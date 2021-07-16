Advertisement

Students fill Parkersburg High School with art

Young artists left their mark, quite literally, at Parkersburg High.
Young artists left their mark, quite literally, at Parkersburg High.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School students are filling their hallways with art as a part of the summer SPARKS program.

The next time you walk through Parkersburg High School, the atmosphere might feel a little different - maybe even brighter. It could be the peace, love, and unity-themed artwork on the walls or perhaps the colorful UFO.

Whatever it is that catches your eye, they were all made by students aged 14 to 18.

Art teacher Emma Romanowski said the kids first pitched designs for approval and were then given 20 hours to fill the school with something special. All together, there were about 11 murals completed.

Romanowski’s big picture goal with the program however - is bigger than the school.

She said, “My biggest goal is to at least boost their confidence enough for them to start submitting things into the public art world that is kind of like a revival in town so there hasn’t been a lot of younger kids’ participation in that…,”

Romanowski said she was impressed by the teamwork of the young artists, even describing the atmosphere as a little community that somehow blossomed in the span of a week.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
W.Va. Methanol to build $350 million plant in Pleasants County
Permit OK’d for Pleasants County plant
Scott Cozzens coached the Lady Big Reds to two straight state championships
Scott Cozzens resigns as Parkersburg Girls Basketball coach
Alexis Bland says there's more to pageants than meets the eye.
Parkersburg native is crowned Miss West Virginia USA
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Latest News

The brief memorial service and bridge dedication will be held at Big Tygart United Methodist...
Local bridge will be dedicated in honor of veteran Billy Friese
WTAP News @ 6 - Kids fill Parkersburg High School with murals
WTAP News @ 6 - Kids fill Parkersburg High School with murals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Landon Vincent
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Landon Vincent
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Fort Frye middle-schooler gives professionals a run for their money
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Fort Frye middle-schooler gives professionals a run for their money