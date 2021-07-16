Advertisement

Students have field day at the end of “Space Camp”

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students gathered outside of Van Devender Middle School for a field day on the last day of their summer program.

On the final day of “Space Camp” dozens of students got together for water related activities.

The program was five weeks on Tuesdays through Fridays at the middle school.

Students got a chance to participate in science, technology, engineering and math lessons while learning about space.

Everything from space travel to stories from those who have gone to space.

Coordinators of the event say that the students deserved the day after all the hard work they’ve done.

“The students have worked extremely hard. They’ve produced really good quality projects and pieces of writing. And they knew that this day was coming. And if they worked really hard, they were going to participate in these fun activities for them,” says Space Mission Middle coordinator, Candace Lewis.

The students that attended camp got a chance to launch water bottle rockets, play corn hole and water balloon toss.

They also were given ice cones from Kona Ice.

