West Virginia 14 upgrade to open near Mineral Wells

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Part of an ongoing project to upgrade West Virginia 14 between Mineral Wells and Parkersburg is scheduled to open Friday, July 16, 2021.

Barricades will be coming down on a 1.27-miles section of WV 14 that starts not far from the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 and heads toward Pettyville and Parkersburg. The $12 million project began in 2018.

“The whole purpose of it is to alleviate some of the traffic at Pettyville,” said District 3 Area Construction Engineer Josh Smith.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow on West Virginia 14 into Parkersburg. Heavy development in recent years has led to increasing traffic problems in the area.

“This is small piece of a bigger picture. It should greatly enhance the flow of traffic in the area,” said Smith.

