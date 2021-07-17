Advertisement

United Way Alliance holds "Color Me United" 5K at City Park

United Way Alliance holds “Color Me United” 5K at City Park
United Way Alliance holds “Color Me United” 5K at City Park(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A large group of runners came out to City Park for the United Way Alliance’s color run.

One-hundred fifty-five individuals came out for the fun run as the non-profit brought back the event.

Everyone came out to run, crawl and ride around in a stroller—as they were doused in color while they went on the 5K.

“Coming out of the year that we had, we think that’s a great number. And we’re excited to see this event on the calendar getting to know that it’s going to be an annual event for us going forward,” says United Way Alliance executive director, Stacy DeCicco.

McClinton Chevrolet-Mitsubishi says that they were happy to be a part of this family event—and to partner with the united way alliance as they get back to normalcy.

“This is like a celebration. And using the racing theme, it’s almost like a victory lap, to show that we’ve come together,” says McClinton Chevrolet-MItsubishi marketing director, Johnathan Corra. “And especially the United Way. Who is such a good impact in this community with the COVID pandemic. Just to come out here, have some fun and give back. And it’s just a great time. And we’re proud to be a part of that.

DeCicco says that this fun run was the first thing that the non-profit put on their calendar when events became available again.

The event featured the West Virginia Motor Speedway pace truck for the color run.

