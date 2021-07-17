World War II Veteran, Bob Morris, celebrates 95th birthday

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A World War II veteran celebrated his 95th birthday today in New Matamoras.

Bob Morris celebrated hitting this mark with friends and family at the Little Muskingum Watershed Association building.

He served time in World War II with the military police as a sergeant.

Since that time, Morris had 11 children with his late wife.

And he also boasts 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Although today is a significant mark in his life, he views just as any other day.

“Just another day as far as I know. I mean got up this morning same as ever and thank the good Lord that He could make us see it,” says Morris.

Morris credits still feeling young to corn cakes, bacon and some good whiskey.

