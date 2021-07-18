Candlelight Vigil for Democracy held in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -A candlelight vigil for democracy was held Saturday in Marietta.

The event was sponsored by the non-partisan group Speak for yourself, VOTE.

Dozens of people came out to the event to enjoy music and hear from several speakers.

The speakers spoke about democracy, John Lewis’ legacy, voting rights, and the two bills in Congress, the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Organizers with the group say they hope those who attended will go and tell others about what they learned at the event.

“I kept getting emails: is it going to rain, are we having the vigil,” Betsy Cook, an organizer of the event explained. “I hope more people will come, but I’m fine. All these people go back and tell another person, that’s about thirty, forty, fifty more people that know about our democracy and our right to vote and how important that is.”

The event concluded with a candlelight vigil honoring John Lewis.

