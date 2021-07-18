Advertisement

Commission, West Virginia PSC to discuss consolidations Monday

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission Monday morning welcomes the West Virginia Public Service Commission, for a discussion of possible consolidation of at least some of the county’s public service districts.

Commission President Blair Couch maintains combining the several PSD’s would be a cost savings to the county and water and sewer customers.

The discussion has been brought on, at least at part, by frequent requests by PSD’s-notably the Lubeck Public Service District-for rate increases in recent years.

A Lubeck board member, however, told us last year the various districts have unique services that may be difficult to combine in consolidations.

State Public Service Commission chair Charlotte Lane is expected to attend the Monday meeting, as are members of local PSD’s.

The commissioners’ meetings are open to the public, and Monday morning’s meeting takes place at 10:00, at the Donald F. Black Annex on Market Street.

