Herd That wins TBT opener

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The high flying “Herd That” basketball team scored over half of their points inside the paint en route to a 85-76 win in the first round of “The Basketball Tournament”. Rondale Watson won the game on a dunk following a miss from Jacorey Williams which sends them to the second round. Williams scored 23 points for “Herd That” with Jon Elmore adding 21 and they will play Monday night against the winner of Team 23 and Georgia Kingz.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.

