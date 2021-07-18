Local gamers compete in E-sports tournament

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ppeople gathered around the video game console Sunday-but not just to pass the time. They’re in a competition in which the winner gets rewarded: a competition in a “stay at home” world.

“E-sports has been around for a couple of years,” says Christopher Erb, Co-owner of the recently-opened Fusion Sports and Gaming. “And I think, with the pandemic, and everyone stuck inside, just ramped up more competition.”

This first-ever E-sports tournament locally brought a few game players out to the business Sunday.

“It could be one person, three persons; it could be a team of five,” Erb says. “And they basically play against other people for a number of rounds or a number of kills.”

It helped raise money for the Vienna Police Department. Erb says E-sports can involve the entire family, as well as people from different homes, different towns, even different countries.

Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp, also on hand for the tournament, is enthusiastic about its future.

“I think the greatest thing about it is, it’s fresh. It’s something we’ve never been involved in, and I encourage it, it’s great.”

