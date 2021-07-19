AAA: West Virginia gas prices higher as national average continues to climb

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia increased by two cents to $3.065 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.065

Average price during the week of July 12, 2021 $3.041

Average price during the week of July 20, 2020 $2.204

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.096 Bridgeport

$3.067 Clarksburg

$3.034 Huntington

$3.157 Martinsburg

$2.942 Morgantown

$2.998 Parkersburg

$3.133 Weirton

$3.095 Wheeling

Since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.

