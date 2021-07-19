Advertisement

AAA: West Virginia gas prices higher as national average continues to climb

Generic Gas Prices Image(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia increased by two cents to $3.065 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                       $3.065

Average price during the week of July 12, 2021                            $3.041

Average price during the week of July 20, 2020                            $2.204

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.096      Bridgeport

$3.067      Clarksburg

$3.034      Huntington

$3.157      Martinsburg

$2.942      Morgantown

$2.998      Parkersburg

$3.133      Weirton

$3.095      Wheeling

Since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.

