Construction continues for the Parkersburg Sidewalk Replacement Program

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg wants to make some changes to the sidewalks in the area.

Construction for the Parkersburg Sidewalk Replacement Program Project is already finished with the first week.

The Alan Stone Company, out of Williamstown, is heading this project’s construction.

The group says that they are thankful to take up this opportunity and keep this job local.

“I think it’s good for everybody. We’re a local union contractor and it keeps our guys close to home. Just good for everybody,” says Alan Stone Company’s project manager, Greg Harper.

Officials with the company say that they are already three assignments finished into the the 60-day program.

