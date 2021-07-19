Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle wreck

MALTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Lowell man has died following a motorcycle wreck in Morgan County Sunday night.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened around 8:11 p.m. on State Route 37.

Adam Gorham, 42, of Lowell, was heading west on the road when he went left of center and struck a car heading east.

He was ejected from the bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the car, Pamela Stanley, 55, of Waterford, was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be looked over.

Troopers said Gorham was not wearing a helmet and did not have a license to drive a motorcycle.

The investigation is still ongoing, but troopers suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Malta & McConnelsville EMS, and Brock’s Towing all responded to the scene.

