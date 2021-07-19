Advertisement

Marietta making walking routes safer for children

(KOLO)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As part of the city’s Safe Routes to School project, a number of crosswalks and roadways in Marietta are getting upgrades to make them safer for elementary and middle school students who walk to school.

On Seventh Street from Cutler Street to Tupper Street, the sidewalks are being widened. At Fifth Street and Washington Street, a new signal is being installed, as well as ramps that follow Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

There will also be ramps added at Fifth Street and Garfield Avenue, as well as crosswalk markings. New crosswalk markings will also be added at Fifth Street and Wooster Street, and Sixth Street and Warren Street.

A bicycle rack will be installed at Washington Elementary School.

“The goal is to make it safer and more convenient for kids to be able to walk to school, rather than getting a ride, if they’re within walking distance,” said Dave Hendrickson, project manager and engineering technician.

The project is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the beginning of the fall school year.

