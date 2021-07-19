Morrisey: fentanyl biggest opioid drug problem

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says fentanyl is making its way into West Virginia in large amounts from the southwest-enough that it’s considered the most prevalent drug in the area.

Morrisey has made news lately for opposing a proposed court settlement with drug manufacturer Purdue-Pharma, a financial settlement that, according to Morrisey, would be distributed according to state populations.

But he says it’s the distribution of fentanyl that’s of greatest concern.

”We’re seeing it from most of the law enforcement officials around West Virginia,” Morrisey said in a visit to Parkersburg Monday, “so we have to make sure we plug the holes in as well. That’s something my office is looking at, and we’re trying to collaborate with local law enforcement on.”

This and other topics are likely to be covered at a town hall meeting the Attorney General is holding this evening.

It starts at 6:00 at the Judge Donald F. Black Annex on Market Street in downtown Parkersburg.

AND IT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

