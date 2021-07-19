Advertisement

Netflix to add video games to service

(Matt Rourke | Source: AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) - Years after starting as a mail-order movie rental service, Netflix changed its whole business model and became the world’s most dominant streaming service.

Now, they’re changing things again up by adding video games to the menu.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix will offer video games on its service within the next year.

Games will appear as a new genre on the platform, just like documentaries and stand-up specials.

Bloomberg reports Netflix doesn’t plan on charging extra for access to video games.

Adding games could be really important for Netflix with increasing competition from rival streaming platforms like Disney+ and NBC Universal’s Peacock.

