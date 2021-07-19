Obituary: Burton Mack Rodgers

Burton Mack Rodgers went home shouting “Victory in Jesus” through the pearly gates on Thursday, July 15th, at his home in Belpre, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 wonderful years, Paula Ray Rodgers, his father Mack Rodgers and mother Eva (Ingram) Rodgers, and sister Loretta (Rodgers) Lett.

Survivors include daughters Adria Rodgers Carter and Shanna Rodgers, son-in-law Phillip Carter, grandchildren Braxton Kenneth Carter of Louisville, Kentucky, Payden Mack (Natalie) Carter of Chicago, Illinois, and Lohan Lee Sutton of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his younger sister Pamela Kay Neal of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

He was an ordained Deacon of American Baptist Faith and a member of Mullen Memorial Baptist Church. He was a 50-year Member of Salina Masonic Lodge #27.

Born July 31, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia, Burton was raised in Rand, WV and a 1961 graduate of DuPont High School. He attended Virginia Tech Class of 1965 where he excelled in football.

He was a football and wrestling official for 32 years. Burton also volunteered numerous hours of community service to coach youth sports teams and to support Mullen Memorial Baptist Church where he served for over 40 years as Deacon, Baptist Youth Fellowship Leader, President of Men’s Fellowship, and Church Treasurer.

Burton received several distinguishing awards over the years, including being elected to the

DuPont High School Hall of Fame, the Ohio High School Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the Dale McKenzie Award as Official of the Year 1987. His greatest award was that of being called Pap.

He worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 27 years. His entire career was in sales, retiring as Area Director of Sales, Parkersburg, WV at age 50.

For all his career successes, Burton always considered his family and friends to be his greatest

blessings and most valued treasures. His biggest joy in life was his wife of 53 years, his children and his grandchildren. He was so proud of his family and enjoyed every second with all of them. A very special time for him over the years was the Rodgers’ family reunion in Lebanon, Tennessee, and having his immediate family together for Christmas.

Burton was a happy person who never met a stranger. He was a positive role model for family and friends that will cherish his memory.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mullen Memorial Baptist Church in Belpre, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Mullen Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, July 24th at 10:30 a.m. He will be buried at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, West Virginia at 3:00 p.m. There will be a small graveside gathering at that time for friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, Burton would ask those monetary gifts be sent to Mullen Memorial Baptist Church in Belpre, Ohio to support the growth of the youth ministry.

