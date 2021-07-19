Obituary: Cleora (Lawson) Newell

Cleora (Lawson) Newell, 95 of Orma, WV passed away on July 15, 2021 at Hospice Care of CAMC Memorial, after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Orma, WV.

She was born on Spruce, off of Frozen Run, December 30, 1925. She was the daughter of the late John W. and Zanna (Tucker) Lawson. She was a homemaker most of her life but she also enjoyed her small glass shop and had a passion for restoring antique furniture. She loved traveling to various flea markets or yard sales in search of the antiques and depression glass. Her best work was the love she stitched into her hand pieced/hand quilted quilts. These were her projects during the winter when it was too cold to raise her garden or can food.

Her husband of 59 years, Jerald Newell, Jr. preceded her in death.

Surviving are her sons John Newell (Sandra) of Chloe and Paul Newell (Joyce) of Orma; daughter Linda (Newell) Badgett of Orma; Sister Helen (Lawson) Cottrell of Ohio; grandchildren/step-grandchildren Paula, Sonja, Pat, Dewayne, Amanda, & Rita; great grandchildren/step-great grandchildren Zack, Matthew, Noah, Ashley, Tyler, Jordan, Karissa, Austin, Cheyenne, Cam, Clayton, Caitlyn, Ryland, Xander, Morgan, Logan, Brandon, Cayden, Mckenna; great great-grandchildren/step-great-great grandchildren Sophia, Damon, Izabella, Bentley, Cyrus, Goliath, Harlea, and Carter.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers Bert, Carl, Denzil, Ray and Edgar; sisters Tressie, Zella, Gay, Minnie and Stella; son-in-law Kenith; daughter-in-law Ann; great grandson Justyn.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV with Rev. Lester Tanner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Internment in Orma UMC Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

