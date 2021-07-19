Obituary: Eva Marie Hathaway Diron

Eva Marie Hathaway Diron, 83, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on July 16, 2021 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, following an extended illness.

Marie was born January 12, 1938, in Grantsville, WV, the daughter of Mittie Sampson. Marie was raised by her grandparents, the late Dock and Bertie Hathaway.

She is survived by daughter Brenda Sue Nichols, siblings Patricia Dawson, Gerald (Helen) Sampson, Darrell Sampson, and Doyle Sampson and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and grandparents, she is preceded in death by husbands Georgie Nichols, George Ball, and Rudi Diron, and sister Jewell Sampson.

Marie worked many years in West Virginia and Ohio at B.F. Goodrich, Wirt Inflatables, Stevens Construction, and retired from Accousta-Coil of Cleveland, Ohio.

Marie was an avid lover of her pets and flowers.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation services have been provided by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Online condolence may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

