Obituary: Lillian Louise Lane Barr

Lillian Barr
Lillian Barr(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lillian Louise Lane Barr passed away on July 14, 2021 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on September 24, 1930 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Perry E. and Flossie Floyd Lane.

Lillian was a long time resident of Vienna, WV. She began her career at the age of 19 with C&P Telephone in Ohio and later transferring to West Virginia, where she retired with AT&T.

Her life was full and she was loved by many. She was a loyal and kind friend to all, always willing and available to help those in need.

She is survived by her son, Charles King of Mason, OH; a daughter, Candace Bogart of South Portland, ME; a stepson, Greg Barr of St. Albans, WV; five grandchildren, Christy, Sean D., Beth, Rebecca and Chris; and six great grandchildren: Jacob, Sean C., Abigail, Amanda, Landry and Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence H. Barr; two sisters, Elizabeth Ratz and Pearl Paryzek; two brothers, Charles Lane and Lawrence Lane; and a grandson, Scott Barr.

Her family and friends loved her dearly. Safe journey, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunt.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with Pastor Michael Kidd officiating.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 3005 Grand Central Ave., Vienna is honored to serve the Barr family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

