Obituary: Mary Sue “Cookie” Stroehman-Hofmann

Mary Sue “Cookie” Stroehman-Hofmann, 78, of Washington WV, peacefully passed away July 19, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 24, 1942 in Alexandria VA, a daughter of the late Thomas Bruce and Mary Louise Stroehman.

Mary Sue was a member of the Church of Christ attending at both Marrtown and Belleville.

She was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School where she was a member of the Co-Op Program working at Rawlings Optical on both Avery and 7th Streets in Parkersburg.

Mary Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working on the family farm, gardening and baking. She was a well loved and respected member of her community.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Duane R. Hofmann; three children Kelly Caterino (John), Tracy Kemp (Jimmy), and Stephen Hofmann and family; grandchildren John Caterino (fiance Sarah), Courtney Watts (Zach), Jason Caterino and Jimmy.Kemp (girlfriend Emily); one great granddaughter Preslee Sue Watts who brought light in a dark time. She is also survived by her two sisters and best friends Carol Wheaton and Emily Bargeloh (Richard); as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Stephanie Dianne and brother-in-law Lewis Wheaton.

Services will be Thursday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

In Lieu of flowers, the famiy request memorial donations be made to The Jill VanMeter Memorial Fund, c/o WesBanco, 260 Gihon Village, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Finally, thank you to Dr. Kelli Cawley and her team and a very special thank you to the Amedisys Hospice team who lovingly and respectfully took care of our wife and mother.

