Obituary: Scott William Summers

Scott William Summers, 64, of Ellenboro, WV, died July 13, 2021 at his residence.

He was born Jun e 20, 1957 in Harrisville, the son of the late Charles Edwin Summers and Nancy J. Curry. Scott worked as a cashier at Go Mart, Ellenboro, WV. He loved the outdoors and listening to good music.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Summers of Orangeburg, SC and was preceded in death by one brother, David Mark Summers.

Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville assisted the family with cremation services. Online condolences may be sent to his son at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.