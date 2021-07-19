Obituary: Susan V. Hushion

Susan V. Hushion passed away Sunday July 18, 2021 at Camden Clark Hospital. She was born September 6, 1929 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Forrest and Gladys Keister.

Susan graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947 where she was a member of the A Cappella Choir. Later she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Parkersburg Junior League and the Parkersburg Country Club. Susan volunteered for 20 years at the Camden Clark Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joe C. Hushion; six children, Michael Deem (Nancy), Jennifer Clegg, Sara Radtke (Rod), John Hushion (Laurie), Ann Stemple (Bob) and Judy Groff (Nathan); ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Justin Radtke.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church on Juliana Street, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Camden Clark Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice.

