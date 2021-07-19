Advertisement

Obituary: Susan V. Hushion

Susan Hushion
Susan Hushion(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Susan V. Hushion passed away Sunday July 18, 2021 at Camden Clark Hospital.  She was born September 6, 1929 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Forrest and Gladys Keister.

Susan graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947 where she was a member of the A Cappella Choir.  Later she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Parkersburg Junior League and the Parkersburg Country Club.  Susan volunteered for 20 years at the Camden Clark Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joe C. Hushion; six children, Michael Deem (Nancy), Jennifer Clegg, Sara Radtke (Rod), John Hushion (Laurie), Ann Stemple (Bob) and Judy Groff (Nathan); ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Justin Radtke.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church on Juliana Street, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Camden Clark Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

candlelight for democracy
Candlelight Vigil for Democracy held in Marietta
Jaden Cox has been riding since she was very young and wants to be an advocate for girls who...
Thirteen-year-old ATV rider gives professionals a run for their money
World War II Veteran, Bob Morris, celebrates 95th birthday
World War II Veteran, Bob Morris, celebrates 95th birthday
Police say George Langford-Cherry led officers on a two-county, high-speed chase while having a...
Man arrested after leading police on two-county, high-speed chase with 2-year-old child in car
Cheyenne McNickle
Obituary: Cheyenne Nicole McNickle

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thomas Gay Wright
Cleora (Lawson) Newell
Obituary: Cleora (Lawson) Newell
Eva Diron
Obituary: Eva Marie Hathaway Diron
Cheyenne McNickle
Obituary: Cheyenne Nicole McNickle