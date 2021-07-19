Advertisement

Obituary: Thomas Gay Wright

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomas Gay Wright, 68, of Creston, WV, passed away July 16, 2021. He was the son of the late Herschel and Nancy B. Woodring Wright. Born May 13, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, he was a graduate of Labrae High School in Leavittsburg, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nieces.

Mr. Wright worked as a mechanic and did auto body work. A Methodist by faith, he enjoyed RC planes, fishing, hunting, wood working and model trains.

He is survived by his wife Barbara McKnight Wright; siblings Jimmy (Nancy Dye) Wright, Linda (Bud) Sekella, Kathleen Cervone and Nancy “L” Wright; one nephew, one niece, three great-nephews, four great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Craig Blankenship officiation. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

candlelight for democracy
Candlelight Vigil for Democracy held in Marietta
Jaden Cox has been riding since she was very young and wants to be an advocate for girls who...
Thirteen-year-old ATV rider gives professionals a run for their money
World War II Veteran, Bob Morris, celebrates 95th birthday
World War II Veteran, Bob Morris, celebrates 95th birthday
Police say George Langford-Cherry led officers on a two-county, high-speed chase while having a...
Man arrested after leading police on two-county, high-speed chase with 2-year-old child in car
Cheyenne McNickle
Obituary: Cheyenne Nicole McNickle

Latest News

Cleora (Lawson) Newell
Obituary: Cleora (Lawson) Newell
Susan Hushion
Obituary: Susan V. Hushion
Eva Diron
Obituary: Eva Marie Hathaway Diron
Cheyenne McNickle
Obituary: Cheyenne Nicole McNickle