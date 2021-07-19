Obituary: Thomas Gay Wright

Thomas Gay Wright, 68, of Creston, WV, passed away July 16, 2021. He was the son of the late Herschel and Nancy B. Woodring Wright. Born May 13, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, he was a graduate of Labrae High School in Leavittsburg, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nieces.

Mr. Wright worked as a mechanic and did auto body work. A Methodist by faith, he enjoyed RC planes, fishing, hunting, wood working and model trains.

He is survived by his wife Barbara McKnight Wright; siblings Jimmy (Nancy Dye) Wright, Linda (Bud) Sekella, Kathleen Cervone and Nancy “L” Wright; one nephew, one niece, three great-nephews, four great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Craig Blankenship officiation. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

