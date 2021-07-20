Advertisement

Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal

By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The case of a West Virginia woman charged for her alleged part in the January sixth insurrection is nearing its conclusion.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, W.V., is charged with crimes that could land her behind bars for three years. Courtright’s attorneys and federal prosecutors expected to announce a plea deal Tuesday.

But, during a brief video conference hearing which began shortly after 10 a.m. the lawyers told the judge there’s been a hiccup in negotiations.

Prosecutors built their case against Courtright based off of her social media posts and surveillance footage from inside the Capitol on January, 6th. They essentially charged her with illegally entering the building, protesting, disrupting Congress, and stealing a sign.

Courtright is currently out on bond. At the time of the insurrection she was a Senior at the University of Kentucky. She’s not currently enrolled and did not graduate as expected this spring. It’s unclear whether she was expelled or will return to the school at a later date.

During the hearing, the public learned that prosecutors made a plea deal offer to Courtright and are currently considering the defense’s counter-proposal.

Both sides said they expect a deal to be ironed out soon and are due back in court at 10 a.m. on August 25th. A deal is expected to be announced at that time.

Three other prominent cases surrounding West Virginians and the January sixth riot are still pending.

Those involve Morgantown sandwich store owner George Tanios, Former Parkersburg City Councilor Eric Barber, and resigned State Delegate Derrick Evans.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Scott William Summers
Lillian Barr
Obituary: Lillian Louise Lane Barr
Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle wreck
Local gamers compete in E-sports tournament

Latest News

People's Bank Theatre
Peoples Bank Theater auditioning for Kiss Me Kate
Forecast for July 20th
Forecast for July 20th
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Gas prices jump 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, show little signs of relief
WTAP News @ 6 - Best Virginia and Herd that win opening games in TBT