Gayle Manchin represents ARC in Marietta

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - She’s known as West Virginia’s former first lady, and a former member of the West Virginia Board of Education-as well as the wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

But Gayle Manchin was in Ohio Tuesday-specifically, in Marietta-in her role as Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, a position to which she was appointed earlier this year by President Joe Biden.

One of the stops she made was to the Building Bridges to Careers center in the Harmar neighborhood of Marietta, where she got a tour of the facilities for career development.

And she says that, in an environment where business development is very important-especially coming out of the pandemic-this is an important part of that process.

“It’s very important that people understand that ARC doesn’t just go and hand out money,” Manchin says. “We look for communities that are building projects, and are building local and state support, and they come to ARC to be that third partner and match money, so that can complete the project and make it bigger.”

Manchin also visited Washington State Community College, where she toured the robotics, advanced manufacturing, technology, and engineering center. She plans to visit other states in the Ohio Valley in the next few days.

While West Virginia is the only state entirely in the ARC, it serves a 13-state area, stretching from southern New York State to Mississippi.

