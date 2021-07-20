Advertisement

Goodwill hiring people for two local stores

Now hiring sign
Now hiring sign
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Among the many businesses putting up “Now Hiring” sings, is one providing both employment and training.

Goodwill is in the process of hiring 20 people for its store in the PMC Plaza in Vienna.

But it’s also hiring for a combination store and training center, now under construction on Pike Street in South Parkersburg.

Goodwill will provide both training and paid time-off for both full and part-time employees.

“We do open interviews every Tuesday at the Vienna store from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.,” says Director of Marketing and Communications Megan Diehl, “and they can just go in and be interviewed on the spot and we are looking to add 20 additional to our workforce so we would love to see some new and exciting faces to help us carry out our mission.”

The Parkersburg site will also be known as a “prosperity center”. Diehl says it will provide training and resume building for Goodwill workers.

