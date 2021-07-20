Kids create lego animals, encouraged to read at Vienna Public Library

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -Frogs, snakes, pandas and foxes were seen at the Vienna library today... lego versions of them that is.

Kiddos got to create these lego creatures today at the Vienna library. It was part of the latest summer reading program event. This year, the theme is “Tails and Tales” which is why the kids got to create all sorts of different animals out of legos.

The goal of these events is to not only provide fun activities for kids during the summer but entice them into picking up a few books to read at the library...a trick that seems to be working.

“Every time I come to the events I turn in my old books that I checked out and then I get new ones,” Lilyanna Chamberlin said while making an arctic fox and rabbit out of legos.

" Last time I got 4 of 5 books because I like them a lot. I’ve read a 100-page chapter book in one day now that I’ve gotten better at reading,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin, along with the other kids got to take home a goodie bag after creating their animals. they have opportunities to win even more prizes later on in the summer if they log how many books they read. the program runs until July 31st.

