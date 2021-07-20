Obituary: Betty Jo Rode

Betty Jo Rode, 76 of Stockport, OH. passed away July 18, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital following a fight with cancer.

She was born in Beloit, Wisconsin the daughter of the late Vernon and Edith Hogan Kelsey.

She led a life marked by laughter, softball, Jesus and mathematics. She found her true calling in tutoring adults looking to better their lives in Nursing, Petroleum Engineering and other endeavors. Sometimes she would audit classes with her students to better help them. She was a member of the Williams Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Donald whom she met at a gas station, her knees all bloody from a full contact game of softball and they didn’t look back for the next 56 years. Also surviving are her children, Dianalee Rode, Marylyn Peklenk (Charles), Josh Rode (Anna), Eric Rode (Jennifer) and Sarah Pyle (Ben) and 9 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday July 26, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Williams Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Horner officiating. Burial will be in the Waterford Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at the church from noon until service time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Williams Creek Baptist Church 681 Access Road, Williamstown, WV. 26187

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements on online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

