Obituary: Goldie Faye “Johnny” Whiting

Goldie Faye “Johnny” Whiting, age 90 years and three months, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Roane General Hospital, Spencer, after an extended illness.

She was born April 16, 1931 at Tariff, the daughter of the late Creed M. and Lela G. Jarvis Conley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John “Poodle” Conley; brother, Tom Conley; sister; Rose Woodyard; and two grandsons, A.J. Murphy and Bobby Jones.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Jones of Jeremiah, Ky. and Peach Murphy of Left Hand; seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Goldie was a retired employee of Fenton Glass, Vienna, W.Va. and later worked at Walmart, Spencer.

The family has honored her request for no visitation or service and cremation.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

