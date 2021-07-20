Advertisement

Obituary: Goldie Faye “Johnny” Whiting

Goldie Whiting
Goldie Whiting(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Goldie Faye “Johnny” Whiting, age 90 years and three months, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Roane General Hospital, Spencer, after an extended illness.

She was born April 16, 1931 at Tariff, the daughter of the late Creed M. and Lela G. Jarvis Conley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John “Poodle” Conley; brother, Tom Conley; sister; Rose Woodyard; and two grandsons, A.J. Murphy and Bobby Jones.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Jones of Jeremiah, Ky. and Peach Murphy of Left Hand; seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Goldie was a retired employee of Fenton Glass, Vienna, W.Va. and later worked at Walmart, Spencer.

The family has honored her request for no visitation or service and cremation.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Scott William Summers
Local gamers compete in E-sports tournament
Lillian Barr
Obituary: Lillian Louise Lane Barr
Burton Rodgers
Obituary: Burton Mack Rodgers

Latest News

Betty Jo Rode
Obituary: Betty Jo Rode
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kathryn June Walker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Scott William Summers
Lillian Barr
Obituary: Lillian Louise Lane Barr