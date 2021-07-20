Obituary: Kathryn June Walker

Kathryn June Walker, 84, of Big Bend, WV went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021, following a long illness. She was born on December 5, 1936, to Oren and Maxine Wilson Parks.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Irvin; sons, David and Danny; sisters, Joann Jordan, and an infant sister; brothers, Dale and Lawrence Parks; sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Parks; and brothers-in-law Jack Newell and Jack Walker. She is survived by her son, Mark (Emma) Walker of Big Bend, WV daughter-in-law, Barbara Walker of Akron, OH; granddaughters, Sara (Chris) Doak of Pennsboro, WV and Katie (David) Williamson of Pineville, WV; and grandson, Jake (Bobbie) Walker of Big Bend, WV; seven great-grandchildren Olivia, Luke and Leah Doak; Daniel and Ryan Williamson; and Harper and Caroline Walker; sisters Donna Newell, Marie (Jim) Blair and Betty (Ronnie) Walker all of Big Bend, WV. Sister-in-laws Jan (David) Kelley and Norma (Bill) Queen of St. Marys, WV and Naomi Toler and Janet Walker of Big Bend, WV. Kathryn was also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kathryn found her way into the hearts and bellies of those she loved by heaping their plates with homemade goodness from her kitchen. Her biscuits and fried potatoes were second to none. During the summer months, her kitchen was filled with the aroma of canning and preserving bounty from the garden. She also served as a substitute cook at Brooksville Elementary for many years; always making sure the children were well fed.

Kathryn was known for her tough love, stubbornness, and grit. She continued to work around her home and yard, tending to her birds, garden, and flowers, well into her seventies. It would be nothing to drive by her home to see her up on a ladder cleaning her gutters!

Her perfect harmonic song and prayers for her beloved family will continue to echo in her home church at Full Gospel Lighthouse. As a lifelong member and neighbor to the church, she and her sisters made sure it was always clean and ready for services. It was her goal in life to make Heaven her eternal home.

Despite periods of heartache and tragedy, Kathryn lived a faithful and content life. She enjoyed rocking on her porch while visiting with family and friends passing by on Route 5. She kept her mind sharp with word search puzzles and daily reading of her Bible. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life, and she never failed to ask about each one.

The memory of her soft brown eyes, warm smile, and light scent of Dove soap and sun-dried laundry will live on forever in our hearts. Until we meet again...

Services will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, officiated by Mike Doherty and Mark Ledbetter at the Full Gospel Lighthouse on Wednesday, July 21, with visitation at 1:00 pm and the funeral at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Big Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers Sherri Honaker, Loretta Bell, Brenda Whipkey, Lottie Thomas, and to Dr. Suresh and other staff at Minnie Hamilton Healthcare.

