Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Scott William Summers
Local gamers compete in E-sports tournament
Lillian Barr
Obituary: Lillian Louise Lane Barr
Burton Rodgers
Obituary: Burton Mack Rodgers

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Forecast for July 20th
Forecast for July 20th
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers